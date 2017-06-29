Icebreaker Festival announces first acts for 2018’s two-day event

The newly expanded urban festival Icebreaker has announced its first bands.

As announced exclusively to The News earlier this year, Icebreaker has added Friday night to its usual Saturday, allowing even more acts to perform following hundreds of applications to play.

Following his appearances at Isle of Wight Festival and headline set at Winchestival Richard Morris will be closing the The Wedgewood Rooms on Friday.

After releasing their highly-anticipated debut album We Become Who We’ve Always Been in April, Noyo Mathis headline The Honest Politician on Saturday.

Stoner metal outfit Morass of Molasses will be The Deco’s Saturday night hosts. Southsea’s highly rated acts Horseflies and Roy Peplow will headline The Fat Fox and The Atrium on Saturday night respectively, and Coax are at The Loft on Friday night. Also scheduled to appear are Battery Hens, Submariner, Arcade Hearts and Hercules Morse.

One of the organisers, Mike Hartley, is looking forward to highlighting the region’s flourishing music scene. He says: ‘It has been a huge aspiration of ours to host a two-day event in our city. Following the success of 2017’s festival and overwhelming demand from artists wishing to perform at Icebreaker, we wanted to build on that and adding the Friday night was the perfect solution.’

Participating venues include The Wedgewood Rooms, Edge of the Wedge, The Royal Albert, Wine Vaults, The Loft, Little Johnny Russell’s, The Fat Fox, The Atrium, The Deco, One Eyed Dog & The Honest Politician.

Advanced tickets are priced £8 for Friday, £12 for Saturday and weekend tickets are £15.

February 2&3, 2018

icebreakerfestival.com