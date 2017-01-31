Idina Menzel, the voice of Frozen’s Elsa announces Portsmouth Guildhall show date

THE singer behind the voice of Elsa in Disney’s hit animated film Frozen has today announced a concert at Portsmouth Guildhall this coming June.

After releasing her fifth solo studio album idina. last autumn, Tony award-winning superstar Idina Menzel has announced that she will return to the UK as part of her 50-plus city global spring and summer tour.

In Frozen, Idina sang the Oscar-award winning smash, Let It Go.

Called ‘the Streisand of her generation’ by The Denver Post, throughout the tour, Idina will lead audiences through a special journey of songs from idina., as well as other classic pop, musical theatre favourites and her own personal catalogue.

After Idina’s performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Idina earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize Winner Rent, and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Other notable roles include Rachel Berry’s mother, Shelby Corcoran, on the hit television show Glee as well as starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Amy Adams in Disney’s Enchanted.

Idina starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name, and her highly successful 2015 international concert tour included a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall.

She also performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015, which was the most-watched television program in US history.

She will play at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, June 16 as one of only six UK dates.

An artist presale will begin at 9 am tomorrow. Visit idinamenzel.com/tour for all details.

General tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 3, priced from £35 to £85 from livenation.co.uk