It’s been a glorious Victorious as stars perform to big crowds

That’s the verdict on this year’s version of the annual festival, now one of the biggest events on the city calendar, according to organisers, music fans and the city council leader.

Tens of thousands of revellers descended on Southsea over the weekend as Victorious Festival rocked into its sixth year – its biggest and best yet.

The festival drew to a close last night, calling time on three days of knockout performances.

British collective Elbow and singer-songwriter Olly Murs took to the Common Stage and the Castle Stage, rounding off a fantastic weekend of fun in the sun for music-lovers who travelled to Southsea from far and wide.

Thousands danced, smiled and sang in unison as the weekend came to an end for another year.

One of the festival’s organisers, Andy Marsh, said the 2017 event drew ‘record numbers’.

He said: ‘Without a doubt, this year’s festival has been bigger and better than ever.

‘The response we’ve had has been absolutely tremendous.

‘I met one couple who travelled to Southsea from Spain just to see the Stereophonics – I was amazed.’

Following the event’s success, Andy said festivalgoers could expect an equally spectacular show next year.

He said: ‘To be quite honest, we’re looking forward to a few days off now!

‘But because of how much people have loved what we’ve done, we will be bringing more of the same next year.

‘We’re excited already.’

Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones had predicted the festival could inject as much as £10m into the local economy.

She said: ‘This has been the most glorious Victorious yet.

‘Organisers Andy Marsh and James Ralls have put Portsmouth on the map for all the right reasons. It really has been amazing.’

Festivalgoers also had plenty of good things to say about this year’s spectacle.

Having strolled to the site from her Clarence Esplanade home, Deniz Beck, 49, said: ‘The festival has been amazing.

‘It makes me extremely proud to be a Southsea resident.’

Rory Sheen, also from Southsea, added: ‘We’ve had an absolutely sublime weekend.’

Portsmouth police were present throughout the festival, but no incidents were reported.