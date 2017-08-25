It’s no illusion, Coax are taking things sky-high for Victorious

Since making their hometown debut at last year’s Victorious, Coax have managed to get their music played to millions after winning a session that was played on more than 140 radio stations across the UK.

The four-piece indie-rock band won a session on Capital Radio after Vodafone picked them as the winner of their Future Breakers competition.

And when they play tomorrow, it will only be their second full-band show in Portsmouth. They played last year on the acoustic stage without their drummer, and have only played a launch gig for their debut EP since then.

‘We’re excited,’ says frontman Andy Muscat, ‘it’s a great line-up, great festival and it’s nice to be in amongst all of those other talented local bands.’

To plug their set at Victorious, the band took a trip up Spinnaker Tower at Gunwharf Quays to play a couple of songs exclusively for The Guide, including new song Don’t Stop The Illusion.

They also received national exposure recently when another new track Fire, was played on ITV’s This Morning.

Guitarist Brian Flack explains: ‘Fire was played for about two minutes over this montage, and Eamonn Holmes introduced us. The Twitter feed went crazy - all of these people asking about us, and it was cool. If you can get that interest just from two minutes on This Morning, imagine what it will be like when we’re on Radio 1 one day!’

For the moment though, the band have been concentrating on writing and recording. Brian adds: ‘Rather than playing a lot of little shows with a half-written set, we thought, you know what, let’s write a solid set, so that when we do gig, we know we can do it properly.

‘Even though we don’t do a lot of shows, it’s because we want to make sure everything’s right behind the scene and done the way we want it.

‘It’s definitely going in the right direction, it’s always moving forward, and we’re always excited about what’s coming up. It doesn’t feel like work – we do it because we want to do it.’

Coax. Photo by Adam Prosser

The Vodafone competition gave the new band a huge boost – it was played on Capital’s Big Top 40 show and broadcast on the rest of parent company Global’s UK network of stations to an estimated two-and-a-half-million listeners.

‘People responded really well to it, and we had that thing of putting yourself out there and someone like Vodafone and Global saying they think we’re Future Breakers – that’s what they called it – it’s nice that someone else has given us that recognition at this stage,’ says Andy.

‘And it’s such a big platform for Capital and Vodafone to give us the opportunity to get our music out to so many people.’

After Victorious the band’s next show will be supporting Roddy Woomble, the sometime Idlewild frontman, at The Wedgewood Rooms on September 7.

Coax

Casemates Seaside Stage

Saturday, August 26, 2.45pm