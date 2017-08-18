Jay-Z, Pink and... Jerry Williams – Portsmouth’s rising indie-pop star is marked alongside huge stars as one to watch at V Festival by industry bible Music Week

INDUSTRY bible Music Week has put Portsmouth indie-pop singer Jerry Williams alongside the likes of heavy-hitters Jay-Z, Pink, Stormzy and Anne-Marie as one to watch at this weekend’s V Festival.

The trade publication announced Jerry as one of its ‘five acts to watch’ on the same day that she graces the cover of The Guide for a preview of next weekend’s Victorious Festival appearance.

Sneaking in as their fifth recommendation, the piece on Music Week says: ‘Yes, V Festival is flooded with superstars like Ellie Goulding, Craig David, Dizzee Rascal, Emeli Sande, Jason Derulo, Jess Glyne and Sean Paul, but if you want to check out one of the most exciting emerging singer-songwriters, don’t miss Music Week’s recent On The Radar star, Jerry Williams. Her winning combination of pop and indie – filtered through her profound love of The Cure - may well make her your new favourite artist.’

Jerry also makes her national TV debut at 8.30am tomorrow on ITV’s Weekend show with Aled Jones where she will play two songs and be interviewed.

Jerry’s manager Jeff Powell has been working with her for nearly four years now and said: ‘Music Week is the trade bible, and hopefully with this, there’ll be some people from the industry who think they should come and check her out.

‘We’ve got no PR, so there’s no-one pushing her for us. This was a decision of the deputy editor of Music Week pinning his sail to the mast.

‘This is one of those things where someone comes to you of their own volition based on what they’ve heard, not because of some statistics and it’s a safe choice.

‘I’ve been sending this out this morning to Apple, Spotify, everyone to say: “By the way...”’

Jerry was stunned when she saw the Music week piece: ‘Music Week is such a big thing. I didn’t even know I was in the mix for this, so it’s amazing.

‘It’s nice to be recognised like that, I’m very chuffed and thankful.’

Jeff also says that Jerry’s forthcoming new material is her best yet, and displays a further leap in maturity.

‘The future’s very bright for that young girl,’ he adds.

‘She’s only ever gone upwards and it’s been such a pleasure to watch her grow as an artist and a person without any external pressure.’

Jerry plays on August 26 and 27 of Victorious Festival. Also announced this week, Jerry will tour in autumn, playing at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea on October 21.