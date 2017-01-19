Kaiser Chiefs, Texas and The Shires join The Isle of Wight Festival bill

Kaiser Chiefs, Texas and The Shires have this morning been announced as joining this year’s Isle of Wight Festival line-up.

Also newly announced as playing at the event, which takes place from June 8 to 11 will be Example + DJ Wire, Jonas Blue, Nothing But Thieves, The Sherlocks, Ward Thomas, The Undertones, The Alarm and Elle Exxe.

They join David Guetta, Run DMC, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart as well as George Ezra, Bastille, Jack Savoretti and Rag’n’Bone Man performing across the weekend.

Fronted by the charismatic Ricky Wilson, the Kaiser Chiefs are best known for anthems such as Oh My God, I Predict A Riot, Everyday I Love You Less And Less, Ruby and Never Miss A Beat, the band recently released their sixth studio album Stay Together.

Texas will perform at the festival for the first time following their 25th anniversary last year. Since their formation the Glaswegian band have scored 13 UK top 10 singles, three UK number one albums with sales of more than 35m records with hits such as Say What You Want and Black Eyed Boy.

Country duo The Shires is comprised of singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes. Their debut album Brave became the first UK country act to chart in the UK Top 10. Their second album, My Universe, released in October last year, became the fastest-selling UK country album in history.

Hot on The Shires tails are Ward Thomas, 22-year-old twins Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas. The duo produce modern country music with a British twist and released their second album Cartwheels which reached number one on its release last year.

Formed in Northern Ireland in 1975, The Undertones became renowned for combining lyrical invention and musical flair with intelligent simplicity. Their anthemic Teenage Kicks, much loved by John Peel, was one of the most influential songs of the post-punk era. Reformed in 1999, festival-goers will play their classics hits alongside new material.

2017 will be the 16th Isle of Wight Festival since it was successfully relaunched in 2002 to become one of the most popular weekends of the summer, with a proud heritage of show-stopping headliners such as Foo Fighters, The Rolling Stones, The Killers, Paul McCartney, Coldplay, Blur and Fleetwood Mac.

Due to popular demand, 2017 sees the return of day tickets as well as regular weekend tickets.

Weekend tickets cost £195, Friday day tickets are £60, Saturday and Sunday £80.

For a full range of ticket, travel and camping/accommodation options go to isleofwightfestival.com.