Libertines frontman Pete Doherty steps in as The Jesus and Mary Chain drop out of playing Victorious Festival

LIBERTINES frontman Pete Doherty has been added to the Victorious Festival bill after cult indie band the Jesus and Mary Chain dropped out.

The Scottish veterans had been due to play the Southsea-based festival on Sunday, August 27.

Co-organiser Andy Marsh said: ‘Due to circumstances beyond our control The Jesus and Mary Chain have withdrawn from playing at the festival. But we are very pleased to announce that Pete Doherty is joining the line-up instead, it’s a great result.’

Doherty is taking time-out from being joint frontman of The Libertines to play a solo show on the Sunday.

The four-piece were one of the UK’s biggest bands of the last decade, but fell apart amid drug abuse and infighting.

Since reuniting in 2014 the group has released a top three album, Anthems For Doomed Youth, and been playing the biggest headline shows of their career.

The festival takes place on Southsea seafront from August 25-27. Headliners include Madness, The Stereophonics and Elbow. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk