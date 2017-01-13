Little Mix announce Hampshire date

Little Mix are heading to Hampshire as part of their ‘Summer Shout Out’ tour.

The X-Factor stars are bringing their stage show to The Ageas Bowl on Sunday July 9. They will be featuring such signature hits as Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic, Hair and Wings, alongside tracks from their new album Glory Days.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am Friday 20 January with prices from £39.50 and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The Ageas gig will be the 13th stop for their ‘Summer Shout Out’ tour and is the first time Little Mix have played in the venue.

The gig is being organised by promoters Cuffe and Taylor who will also be bringing Bryan Adams to The Ageas in 2017.

Director Peter Taylor said: ‘This is a hugely exciting announcement for The Ageas and Southampton. Little Mix are, without a doubt, one of the UK’s most successful pop acts and I am thrilled we are bringing them to Southampton.

‘We had a great night at The Ageas last year when we brought Rod Stewart to the venue as part of his UK Hits Tour so I am delighted we are coming back with what will be two amazing nights of live music this year.’