Local musicians urged to get involved in Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival

IT attracts the biggest names in music.

But Victorious Festival also prides itself on celebrating the talents of local artists – and bosses want to give you the chance to perform at this year’s summer spectacle.

Event officials are on the lookout for musicians and artists with a range of styles to apply to perform across 14 stages over the August bank holiday weekend.

Festival co-organiser Ben Miles said: ‘Although we have grown in size and stature, we have always used local performers; it’s important to keep that offer in there.

‘It’s great for us to provide the opportunity for local people to perform and get their name out there to a growing audience.

‘We have worked with local bands over the past 10 years, through our different venues.

‘Now we have Victorious – a major music festival. Portsmouth never had anything like that before, and it’s a chance for local musicians to get involved.’

The Victorious team are particularly on the lookout for aspiring performers specialising in indie, reggae and world music to bring together a blend of genres.

To apply, head to the contacts section on the Victorious Festival website, click ‘bands and performers’ and fill out the application form.

If you’ve been selected to perform, you will get notified by April 14.

Applications close on Friday, March 31.

Tickets for festival off-site camping near the Peter Ashley Activity Centre are now on sale.