Making a decent fist of it with the Spookies at The Ashcroft in Fareham

Having been abandoned by the Australian members of The Spooky Men’s Chorale when they returned home, the UK wing of the hit festival act is soldiering on, regardless.

A Fistful of Spookies were ‘left to their own appliances’ when the rest of the band retreated to Australia after 2015’s sell-out tour. This rambling, rambunctious collection of UK Spooks keep alive the flame of Spookiness.

With the sensational stylings of Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, The Beach Boys, brand new songs by Spookmeister Stephen Taberner and 1,000-year-old Georgian songs, they are, in their words ‘guaranteed to woo, charm, cheer and delight’.

Dubbed ‘a fun-sized version of The Spooky Men’s Chorale’ by 6 Music, the line-up features Michael Carlyon, Adrian Mealing, Philip Read, Chris Samuel, James Sills and Dom Stitchbury.

They will also be hosting a workshop in the afternoon before the gig, from 4.30-6pm, where the Fistful will share their love of singing with a lucky few.

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham

Saturday, April 29

ashcroft.org.uk