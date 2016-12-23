Mark’s happy to be back

It takes more than the closure of his regular venue to stop Mark Morriss from coming to town to play his traditional Christmas show.

Every December since 2008, the Bluetones frontman and solo artist had played at The Cellars in Eastney until its untimely demise in summer 2014.

Last year he moved to The Old Barn in Milton, but this year he was booked in to The Edge of The Wedge. However, the gig has now been moved into the main Wedgewood Rooms.

‘I loved those nights at The Cellars they were brilliant fun,’ Mark tells The Guide. ‘There was something quite old-fashioned about those Christmas nights with everyone crammed into a pub – it had a slightly 1970s, lost world flavour.’

Mark is currently in the studio, recording the follow-up to 2014’s The Taste Of Mark Morriss, a covers album which saw him give his own spin on acts as diverse as The Sisters of Mercy, Pet Shop Boys and Madonna, alongside perhaps more expected acts like Scott Walker and Buffalo Springfield.

For his forthcoming album, Look Up, Mark has returned to the online crowdfunding website, Pledgemusic, which he used for A Flash... He has already raised more than 80 per cent of his goal.

Mark Morriss, supported by Andrew Foster, is at The Wedgewood Rooms on Wednesday, December 28. Tickets £10. Doors 7.30pm.

