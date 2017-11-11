Mollie’s got Naked ambition

Portsmouth’s very own Mollie Scott takes to The Wedgewood Rooms stage on Sunday to release her second EP, Naked.

The follow up to Since 1997, this collection of unadulterated RnB and soul, infused with hip-hop and thought-provoking lyrics, sees Mollie take a journey from first love to moving on.

Naked is a conceptual EP taking you from start to finish through her experiences of lust, love, heartbreak and freedom.

Mollie appeared at this summer’s Victorious festival, where she was described by music blogger Making More Waves as ‘Portsmouth’s own Beyonce.’

The rising singer-songwriter has been performing with the Urban Vocal Group since she was 11 but has more recently been stepping out on her own.

Support comes from three more absolute divas That Dani Bird, Livvy and Faye Carpenter, to make this a girl-power night for everyone to enjoy.

This event is seated/standing and under-14s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets cost £6, doors 7.30pm.

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Sunday, November 12

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk