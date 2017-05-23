More than 150 acts added to Victorious bill

Victorious Festival has added more than 150 local and up-and-coming acts to its line-up.

Among the names announced are indie-pop singer-songwriter Jerry Williams, who has been busy winning legions of fans – she was recently BBC Introducing’s artist of the week on Radio 1 and with 6m Spotify streams and rising, her star is definitely on the up.

Southsea-based Kassassin Street are also added – their catchy psych-rock sound has seen their popularity grow beyond the city with sold-out shows in Liverpool, Manchester and Southampton on their first ever national tour last autumn.

They drew a huge crowd last year, and Rhythm of the ’90s with their full-band covers of ’90s dance hits will definitely get punters into the festival spirit.

Other artists slated to appear include Emptifish, Blackfoot Circle, Crown of Thieves, Cut Capers, Southsea Alternative Choir, Me & The Moon, Normanton Street, Paddy Taylor, The Novatones, Tom Bertram and Day Of the Rabblement.

Early bird tickets are available for the Southsea seafront festival at £30 for Friday and £37 for Saturday and Sunday. For more details and tickets go to victoriousfestival.co.uk