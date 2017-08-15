Musicians in contest final

A BAND has made it through to the final of a national music competition.

Fareham band Arcade Heats fought off competition at the regional heats at the Cuckoo Pint Pub in Cuckoo Lane to reach the final of the ‘Live at Your Local’ music competition.

Now the band will perform in the Indigo live music venue at the O2 in London alongside English indie rock band Razorlight, competing with eights acts for the chance of winning £5,000.

Kate Hopkins from the Cuckoo Pint said: ‘We’re delighted that a local musician has been selected as a finalist, we hope they can make it all the way.’

The final of the ‘Live at Your Local’ competition will be taking place on Friday, August 18.