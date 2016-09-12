Nine great events this week

The summer may be drawing to a close but there is still plenty to do to brighten a chilly evening.

Here’s our look at just nine of the many events on this week

Mon: 8pm, Tim OT, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Hot off the back of his success at Victorious Festival, self appointed, ‘Country/Folk/Weird’ singer-songwriter Tim OT returns to Portsmouth tonight to promote his upcoming debut album Let it Rain.

Tickets: £3, 023 9286 3911 / http://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/

Tues: 7:30pm, Mamma Mia!, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

The popular musical is going on tour with a month long stop off in Southampton. Theatre goers can expect a night of feel-good fun with plenty of sing-a-long opportunities.

Tickets: £26.00 - £59.50, 02380 711811 / https://www.mayflower.org.uk/Home

Weds: 7:30pm, Nathan Carter, Kings Theatre, Southsea

Some Irish charm is coming to the Kings this Wednesday. Country singer Nathan Carter is in town to perform material from his 2016 album Up All Night.

Tickets: £26.50, 023 92828282 / HTTP://KINGSPORTSMOUTH.CO.UK/

Thurs: 19:30pm, Rich Mayor, Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

local lad, Rich Mayor, is set to launch his debut album which was created and is promoted by Mayor and a team of his friends. Fans can expect a night of folk with a twist of punk.

Tickets: £5.00, 023 9286 3911 / http://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/Home/tabid/89/Default.aspx

Thurs: 7pm, Johnny Cash Roadshow, Portsmouth Guildhall

Experience what it was like to be at a real Cash show with Clive John who’s vocal talents are rumoured to be just as good as the legend himself.

Tickets: £20.90 - £23.10, 0844 847 2362 / HTTP://WWW.PORTSMOUTHGUILDHALL.ORG.UK/HOME

Fri: 7:30pm, An Evening With Aggers and Tuffers, Ferneham Hall, Fareham

Cricket’s former bad boy, Phil Tufnell is joining Jonathan Agnew in a honest, chat-based stage show that welcomes audience interaction.

Tickets: £25.00, 01329 231942 / http://www.fernehamhall.co.uk/

Fri: 8pm, Si Cranstoun, Marriott Hotel, Portsmouth

Enjoy a main course in style listening to respected swing performer, Si Cranstoun (pictured) and his six piece band.

Tickets: £25.00, 02392 316 121

Sat: 2pm, The Railway Children, New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

This new musical adaptation of the literary classic brings E.Nesbit’s creation to life for a new generation.

Tickets: £18.00, 023 9264 9000 / http://www.newtheatreroyal.com/

Sat: 10am - 10pm, Walpole Park Music Madness, Gosport

With local performers and bars to keep the adults happy and plenty of activities for the kids, event goers can expect a day out that caters for the whole family.

Tickets: £2.00, On arrival