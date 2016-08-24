Noel is getting ready to fly high at Victorious date

ROCK royalty Noel Gallagher has told The News how he’s looking forward to playing in Portsmouth for the first time in more than two decades.

The former Oasis mainman’s band, High Flying Birds, are headlining Victorious Festival in Southsea Common on Sunday night.

The last time Noel played in the city was with Oasis in 1994 at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea when their star was still very much on the rise.

As reported in The News, Noel was convinced to play Victorious after his good friend, former The Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr, told him about how much he enjoyed performing here last year.

Noel said: ‘I’ve done a few gigs with Johnny on this tour. I’ve been on this tour so long now, he’d probably just come from there when he joined me.

‘He was telling me it was a top festival, so why not?’

Liam Gallagher of Oasis at The Wedgewood Rooms, May 2 1994. Picture by Paul Windsor

The guitarist, famed for penning such huge hits as Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Live Forever is known for his love of performing live.

‘It sounds like a good laugh and it has been a long, long time since I played down that way,’ he added, ‘so yeah, it should be a good one.’

The 1994 Oasis gig in Portsmouth was immortalised by The NME, which had sent a reporter on the road with the band for part of its UK tour, including the Wedgewood Rooms date.

It paints a vivid picture of the young hellraising band from Manchester around the time of the release of their now classic debut album, Definitely Maybe.

I’ve done a few gigs with Johnny Marr on this tour. I’ve been on this tour so long now, he’d probably just come from Victorious when he joined me Noel Gallagher

Noel recalled the gig, followed by a stay at what is thought to be the Marriott in North Harbour.

He said: ‘That was the night we trashed some hotel. East 17 were staying in the same hotel.

‘I can remember being in the bar with the swimming pool by it there and thinking: “This is nuts”.’

Saturday night at Victorious is headlined by Manic Street Preachers. Other acts appearing include Mark Ronson, Annie Mac, Ash, Wolfmother and many more, as well as the cream of the local scene across nine stages.

Tickets for each day cost £35 and are available from victoriousfestival.co.uk

n Read our exclusive interview with Noel on the current music scene, whether Oasis have a future and his love of touring in WOW247, free with Friday’s News.