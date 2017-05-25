Performers and audiences to fall silent as part of #oneminuteformanchester

SHOWS taking place across the city will fall silent as part of a nationwide tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack tomorrow.

At 9.59pm gigs will fall silent for a minute, then at 10pm venues will be filled with one minute of noise.

To those who use violence – our music is about truth, understanding and bringing us together and the show will always go on despite you Pauline Black of The Selecter

The Music Venue Trust came up with the idea, and said in a statement: ‘The music community will not be silenced by terror. The music community will stand with Manchester and we will stand together.’

Veteran ska stars The Selecter and The Beat are playing at The Pyramids in Southsea tonight. The Selecter frontwoman Pauline Black told The News: ‘To those who use violence - our music is about truth, understanding and bringing us together and the show will always go on despite you.’

Partial Facsimile are performing at The Wedgewood Rooms, and group member Laila Hansen said: ‘We think it’s important to take some time out to show respect for the lives lost and also reflect on the reasons why such violence occurs both in the UK and abroad.’

The Wedge’s manager Geoff Priestley added: ‘To have something like this happen on your own turf really brings it home. There wasn’t a pause from anyone when I suggested we do this.’

A spokewoman for Portsmouth Guildhall confirmed they will also be taking part during dance show Remembering Fred.