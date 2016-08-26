Police issue drugs warning to Victorious Festival fans

Hampshire Police have urged music fans to enjoy a fun family weekend at the Victorious Festival - and say they won’t tolerate drugs use.

Hampshire Constabulary says it has been working closely with the organisers to make sure those attending have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Around 60,000 people are expected to attend the festival at Southsea Common today and tomorrow.

Superintendent Annabel Berry said: ‘We want to reassure festival-goers and the community alike that we will be supporting the event organisers in providing a safe event, making Victorious 2016 enjoyable for everyone.

‘We will be working closely with our partners at Portsmouth City Council and with the event organisers to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. This is a family event and we expect a fun, family atmosphere.

‘Portsmouth will be incredibly busy this weekend so it’s important to consider possible traffic or delays to journeys in and out of the city, whether you are planning to attend or not. Those attending will be expected to respect the local community when arriving at the event, during the festival and when they leave the site.

‘If you are going to Victorious 2016, plan your journey to and from the site. If you’re going to drive and park up in the city, ensure you have removed all your valuables from your vehicle. If you are planning to cycle, ensure you use a D-lock to secure your bike.

‘We would like to remind those attending the dangers of both controlled drugs and psychoactive substances, commonly referred to as legal highs. Drug use will not be tolerated at Victorious 2016. Even just dabbling in controlled drugs and psychoactive substances can have catastrophic and fatal consequences.

‘We hope this will be a safe, fun event. Officers will patrol on site during the festival and can provide assistance if required.’