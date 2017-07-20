Portsmouth Guildhall is looking for new trustees to help take it through its £15m Renaissance project

THERE is an opportunity to have your say on the future of Portsmouth Guildhall, as the trust which runs it is looking for new trustees.

Portsmouth Cultural Trust took over the running of the venue five years ago.

It is currently behind the £15m Guildhall Renaissance project designed to upgrade the building into a facility fit for the 21st century.

In particular, the trust is looking for someone who is a skilled professional from either a corporate or private practice accountancy background who can advise on audit and input into budget setting.

Or it could be someone with experience in building revenue and exploring new revenue opportunities within the charity or for-profit sector.

The board meets up to four times a year. This is not a paid position, but travel and out-of-pocket expenses will be reimbursed.

If you would like more information email andy.grays@portsmouthguildhall.org.uk. Any expression of interest will be treated with confidentiality.