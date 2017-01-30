Portsmouth’s Icebreaker festival will ‘double in size’ for 2018

BOSSES of a music festival showcasing the area’s top local talent have announced ambitious plans to make next year’s event the biggest yet.

Hundreds of revellers flooded into Portsmouth for the city’s third Icebreaker Festival, which saw more than 100 acts taking over a dozen venues across Albert Road and Elm Grove in Southsea.

Blackfoot Circle at Icebreaker 2017. Picture by Paul Windsor

The bonanza was hailed a ‘huge success’ by organisers – prompting them to expand the festival across two days in 2018, doubling the number of acts performing in the city.

Organiser Mike Hartley said this was a chance to prove Portsmouth’s flourishing music scene was one of the UK’s most vibrant.

He said: ‘This is something we have always dreamt of doing ever since starting this festival, so to achieve this goal is incredible.’

This year Icebreaker was inundated with almost 850 applications from acts looking to perform at the festival.

Skinny Milk at Icebreaker Festival. Picture by Paul Windsor

It’s hoped that the new two-day event, which will take place on a Friday evening and Saturday, will allow more than 200 up-and-coming bands to perform on stage.

‘This is going to be very significant for Portsmouth’s music scene – it will be an incredible chance to showcase the city’s talent,’ Mike added.

One of those to have benefitted from the show are Shoot The Duke, who headlined at The Royal Albert.

Neil Cripps, 25, is the group’s guitarist. Speaking of today’s announcement, he said: ‘This is a massive asset for the city. People say Brighton and London are the best music scenes but there is no reason why Portsmouth can’t be considered as a staple city for music in the UK.’

The event is taking place on February 2 and 3, 2018.

Tickets covering both days are £15. However, an option to pay for either the Saturday or Sunday will be available soon.

Applications for bands keen to perform has also opened.

To apply or for details, see icebreakerfestival.com