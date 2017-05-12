Radio 1 falls in love with Portsmouth’s indie-pop princess Jerry Williams

RISING singer-songwriter Jerry Williams is to get her music broadcast to an audience of millions over the next week.

The indie-pop performer from Milton in Portsmouth has had her latest single I’m Not In Love With You picked as the BBC Introducing track of the week, on Radio 1.

From tomorrow, the song will get an airing on a different show every day by one of the station’s top DJs.

Jerry, 21, a former winner of The News Instant Star talent contest, said: ‘It’s crazy, I still can’t believe it. I can’t wait – it’s so exciting

‘BBC Introducing Solent have been gig supporters. I know they mentioned me to (Radio 1 DJ) Huw Stephens, and he’s played me – I guess that’s put me under their noses there. I still get excited, probably too excited when I hear my songs on the radio.

‘For an unsigned artist like me, this is such a great chance to showcase my work to a huge audience, which is incredible.

‘Hopefully people will enjoy it and check out my other songs.’

In March this year Jerry sold out the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea, her biggest hometown show to date.

But she has started to pick up attention beyond Portsmouth.

Late last year her Let’s Just Forget EP won Best Produced Record at the first ever Unsigned Music Awards, and her songs have been featured on Sunday Brunch, Made in Chelsea, and The Only Way is Essex.

And her song Mother has racked up more than 4m plays on streaming site Spotify.

Jerry revealed that she had been back in the studio working towards her debut album.

‘I’ve just done three days in the studio recording a new single, and then we’re working on putting together an album,’ she said. ‘That’s very exciting because that’s a big step. I’ve got all of these new songs that I can’t wait for people to hear.’

Next Thursday she will be playing live on the Box Fresh stage at Brighton’s Great Escape festival alongside other emerging talents, including Ray BLK who won the BBC’s Sound Of 2017, the first unsigned act to take the title.

Local fans can see her perform on the Castle Stage at Victorious Festival on Saturday, August 26.

Tune in to these Radio 1 shows to hear the song:

n Saturday: Alice Levine, 1-4pm

n Sunday: Dev, 6-10am

n Monday: Clara Amfo, 10am-1pm

n Tuesday: Greg James, 4-7pm

n Wednesday: Adele Roberts, 4-6.30am

n Thursday: Scott Mills, 1-4pm