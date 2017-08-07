REVIEW: Beans on Toast at Little Johnny Russell’s in Southsea

IT’S not often you will see a Pompey pub rammed to the rafters on a Sunday night but that was the case at Little Johnny Russell’s in Albert Road.

Punk-rock/folk troubadour Beans on Toast took a break from his hectic summer festival schedule to slot in an impromptu gig.

Rather sensibly ‘Beans’ or better known as Jay McAllister to his mum, turned a coffee table into a small stage so we could all see him at the back.

The British folk singer is a very relaxed performer, armed with only a guitar and his sharp wit, he regaled us with tails of fracking in Sherwood Forest, the perils of taking dubious substances and the morals of cheap chicken wings enough to put you off your Nandos.

There was even time to wish Aggie and Paul best wishes for their engagement to rapturous applause.

Most hilarious of all was the tale of a last minute appearance at last year’s Victorious Festival, headlining the acoustic tent at the same time as Calvin Harris and Noel Gallagher on the main stages.

Sadly he’s not playing Victorious this year but will hopefully grace a Portsmouth stage again soon. Make sure you check him out when he does.