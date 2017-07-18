REVIEW: Chris Difford at The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth

One wonders what a genuine legend like Squeeze frontman Chris Difford, having played Madison Square Garden in New York City, thinks to playing an ex-16th century gunpowder store.

Not surprisingly the tickets sold out in an Ed Sheeran nanosecond for this masterclass in singer-songwriting, wit and storytelling.

From childhood tales of family holidays and schoolboy dreams of being in a rock band to putting an ad in a sweet shop which got only one reply from a certain Glenn Tillbrook – the rest, they say, is history.

From Take Me I’m Yours to Up the Junction, Difford still has that marvellous baritone voice that in some ways was the soundtrack to a generation of now-50-year-old schoolboys and girls – surely they are still all digging out the old vinyl.

Accompanied by the impressive Melvin Duffy, and more tales of parents and parenthood – including an hilarious story of taking his kids on the hovercraft – Chris finished with the iconic Cool For Cats, with the audience taking on the challenge of the harmony chorus.

On more than one occasion Chris happened to mention his soon-to-be-finished autobiography which promises to be a fascinating read. Word has it Chris will be back in Old Portsmouth for a book launch, which is one show I will certainly not miss.

Oh, and Squeeze are back on tour in the autumn.