REVIEW: Emptifish at the Wedge, Southsea

The Emptifish story has to be one of the great rock n roll stories of all time.

As young men they were banned from playing by the strong arm of the law, then rocked by the passing of original bass player Rick Sonic, and more recently news of guitarist Lord Sonic’s battle with Parkinson’s.

But these boys are made of sterner stuff, and 30 years later have staged an astonishing comeback with the release of a compilation album which quickly sold out. They are promoting a new 10-inch EP of new material in glorious pink vinyl and the venue is packed with Pompey’s punk glitterati.

Unlike most bands who reform, Emptifish sound 10 times better than ‘back in the day’.

Opening with ‘Mantaray’ the band are soon firing on all cylinders and really show all Portsmouth bands how to put on a great show.

Lead singer Georgie Wipeout is the consummate showman – especially during new track ’Girl With The Beautiful Hair, a homage to the bands new range of beauty products available at the merchandise stall.

Instrumental ‘Consul Cruise’ has the band doing all the best ‘Shadows’ moves while still retaining their cool but it’s the set closer ‘Sonic Got a Ray Gun ‘ which provides the highlight of the night with magnificent ‘Cramps-like’ twin guitar feedback.

PAUL WINDSOR