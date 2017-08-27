REVIEW: Fans spoilt for choice as Victorious line-up strikes the right note

Have your say

AFTER a stellar opening from Madness on Friday night, 2017’s Victorious Festival was left in the safe hands of a host of other British artists (writes Byron Melton).

On Saturday, Rita Ora and the Stereophonics wowed big crowds of music-lovers as they performed headline sets throughout the evening.

Stereophonics were such a draw that they even attracted fans from as far afield as Spain to see them on Southsea seafront.

Frontman Kelly Jones and the band put on an explosive Saturday night finale on a Common lit up by fireworks.

Equally impressive was Rita Ora, whose hour-long Saturday set dominated the Castle Stage.

Pop fans packed the arena as she delivered a selection of her big hits as well as new material.

There was quality throughout the bill thanks to great sets from Jake Bugg, Maximo Park, Feeder and Deaf Havana.

Moving into yesterday, fans were spoilt for choice yet again as the day’s line-up struck all the right notes.

The afternoon saw a host of local talent strut their stuff, with Southsea rockers Kassassin Street enjoying a 30-minute spot on the Castle Stage from 3pm.

Elsewhere, homegrown groovers Rhythm of the 90s wowed crowds on the Common Stage, following up a killer set from special guests The Dandy Warhols.

Needless to say though, it was the likes of Olly Murs, Franz Ferdinand and bill-toppers Elbow who stole the show as the festival drew to a fantastic close last night.

The combination of pop and indie rock proved to be the perfect formula for a great time, with a sea of happy music fans swaying to the beat of their favourite tracks.

Victorious Festival was a tremendous success across the board, expanding its horizons to provide music on 12 stages, including a Kids’ Stage.

There was something for everyone on offer, with music, food, drink and activities catering for visitors young, middle-aged and old alike.

On-site bars served plenty of pints to quench thirsts in the sunshine, burger vans kept the meateaters fuelled and vegetarians were catered for by a range of food stalls.

But what went down best of all among the big crowds were the artists whose music made this a glorious Victorious.

Roll on 2018...