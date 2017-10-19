REVIEW: Frank Iero and The Patience at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Have your say

Patience was a virtue which wasn’t needed on Wednesday night at the ever-busy, intimate Wedgewood Rooms.

It was an amazing night provided by three class acts, Paceshifters got the night off to a fantastic start, followed swiftly by music from Homeless Gospel Choir.

Derek, the one-and-only band member of HGC lifted the crowd with his warm-hearted messages of love through the punk-rock genre.

He treated the crowd to the most pleasing sounding political messages, all served with a side dish of laughter.

Soon after, Frank Iero and The Patience arrived – all beards, long hair and tattoos – jumping straight in to the smokey atmosphere of the gig.

The fast-paced rhythm, strong drums and loud vocals accompanying any punk gig shone through their set, while their obvious passion won over the crowd.

Iero, of My Chemical Romance fame, brought his considerable talents to the fore to win the hearts of a clearly adoring audience who danced and jumped to every beat of his songs.

A well-chosen setlist, including a raucous run-through of The beatles Helter Skelter, created a thoroughly enjoyable evening for all who came.