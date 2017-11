From the Jam performed Friday night at the Pyramids, supported by Secret Affair, a revival mod band.

It is 35 years since The Jam released their last studio album, The Gift.

From the Jam, featuring original Jam bass player Bruce Foxton, packed a full house. With Russell Hastings taking the position of former lead man Paul Weller, at first it felt a little like playing with a broken train set, Weller being the engine that drove The Jam for so long.