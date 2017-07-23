REVIEW: Jerk Jam in Titchfield

STARTING three years ago as a family barbecue the Jerk Jam festival has developed into a delightful boutique event in the Hampshire countryside.

Despite being unlucky with the inclement weather, we Brits are a hardy bunch when it come to festivals and the rain did nothing to dampen spirits at all.

There certainly was an eclectic mix of music on offer, on the one hand you had Dexy’s Kevin Rowland spinning northern soul cuts, and legendary drum and bass DJ Nicky Blackmarket at the Vault stage, playing and explosive set of tunes to an ecstatic crowd.

The star attraction was British reggae originators Aswad, despite not appearing as a live band, which seemed to make no difference to the large crowd, they were joined by guest MC Sweetie Irie for a laid back set of their own unique brand of Lovers Rock.

For me though the highlight of the day was the Jerk Jam cooking competition which has its roots in the origin of the of the festival.

Barbecues are set in the middle of the a boxing ring (I kid you not) and three cooks including, local Jon Flash, flash up the most incredible juiciest cuts of meat, which are then served up to the crowd.