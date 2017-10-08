REVIEW: Loyle Carner at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Lampshades, a Chesterfield armchair, photo frames; Loyle Carrner is buzzing around your living room, electric with his energy.

Except that it’s the Wedgewood Rooms – but it really does feel like your home he’s performing at.

Loyle Carner performing live at a BBC Introducing event

It was as intimate a show as imaginable. ‘I played a sold-out Brixton yesterday but I prefer this,’ he said.

The set started with The Isle of Arran, smoke and lights filling the room as the choral hook rang out.

The set was filled with his Mercury Prize-nominated album but the biggest response came from his performance of Cantona, a track dedicated to his late father that he’s previously found difficult to perform.

No CDs brought in a close with raucous enthusiasm as everyone’s arms in the room swayed back and forth.

While the album is full of mellow introspection and smooth hip-hop influences, when translated live the energy is tenfold. His exuberant personality is even more apparent in this setting.

Yesterday’s Gone’s artwork features the people closest to Carner but tonight they could all be replaced with audience members. Buoyant, personal, honest, tonight felt like a family affair and everyone present was a part of it.