REVIEW: Primal Scream at Pyramids Centre, Southsea

A couple of songs in, Bobby Gillespie looked like a broken man. Disinterested, the frontman’s slim frame in a bright pink blazer and trousers was barely animated.

But with new single Where The Light Gets In, it seemed to kick the frontman and the rest of the band into a whole new gear.

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie. Picture: Paul Windsor

Then came Shoot Speed Kill Light. Driving, hypnotic and shifting the crowd’s mood from quiet nods to shirts-off, crowd-surfing antics.

Switching dynamic temporarily to play I’m Going To Cry Myself Blind, Primal Scream surprised a few fans in the best possible and nostalgic of ways.

As he removed his blazer, Gillespie told the crowd he wanted to ‘blow the roof off the Pyramids so we can all see the stars’.

The end of the set featured Higher Than The Sun and Country Girl, but it was Loaded that officially blew the proverbial roof off.

After a short breather, Primal Scream sent everyone into a frenzy yet again with Come Together, before finishing with another one of the band’s classics, Rocks.