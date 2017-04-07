REVIEW: Rick Astley at Portsmouth Guildhall

A full house was pleasantly overwhelmed by this iconic pop star who brought all the fond memories flooding back of his ‘80s classics.

Astley made a comeback in 2007, after becoming an internet phenomenon with his nostalgic number Never Gonna Give You Up, the video for which was born two decades earlier.

Welcoming the audience very quickly, Astley then – all bar a few songs – stood up and danced along to his classic hit Together Forever.

He even greeted the so-called ‘dragged-along members’ of the crowd by buying one a Jägerbomb to get them in the mood. To be honest, he needn’t have bothered, as little audience encouragement was needed throughout the night.

Rick looks exactly as he did in 1987, classically rocking his quiff and singing even better today – especially when covering Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You and We Found Love by Rihanna.

Retiring from the music industry at the age of 27 has given him the best second wind, and has also helped him score his first UK number one album in almost 30 years with his latest release, titled 50.

The weekend started on a Thursday thanks to Rick, his soulful band, and the two stunning gospel-style backing singers, while every Astley fan danced their socks off.