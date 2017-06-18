REVIEW: Sam Bailey at the Kings Theatre

TV talent shows often receive criticism for catapulting unknowns to instant fame.

Everyone I’ve seen in concert that emerged from these platforms has been simply sensational. Sam Bailey was no exception.

The 39-year-old mother of three won the X Factor in 2013. Since then she’s parted ways with Simon Cowell but continued to shine in showbiz, touring with the West End’s Chicago and releasing her self-funded album, Sing My Heart Out.

This concert showed off her effortless vocals with a mixture of cover versions and self-penned tracks. She took to the stage with a five piece band and three backing singers.

The highlight was her spine-tingling rendition of And I’m Telling You. She sang this as a duet with Nicole Scherzinger on X Factor but the Pussycat Doll wasn’t required here! Most of the audience rose to their feet, applauding the stunning song.

Other favourites included original songs No Tomorrow and Take it out on the Dancefloor. Sam’s personality and humour shone throughout.

For the encore, she gave the limelight to her backing singers, all of whom had fantastic voices! A humble end to a wonderful evening of entertainment.

KAYLEIGH MILLEN