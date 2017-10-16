REVIEW: Solent Male Voice Choir at St Mary’s Church, Hayling Island

Solent Male Voice Choir and their guests The Nightingales entertained a large and appreciative audience at St Mary’s Chuch on Hayling Island on Saturday.

The 32-strong choir moved through a varied and lively programme of songs from stage and screen under the precise and effective direction of their conductor, Geoff Porter.

Their dynamic range was impressive, as was their attention to detail. Singing from memory isn’t something which many choirs relish – but this group of smiling songsters didn’t put a foot wrong.

Choirs of this type were all the rage in the UK for many years and it is pleasing to see that the Solent region continues to support a number of such groups.

The health benefits of choral singing cannot be over-stated – it is known that heart/lung function improves as well as being an activity which reduces stress while having fun.

The brain is charged too, not least by having to learn music by heart.

Their vocal octet guests, The Nightingales, specialise in close-harmony singing and also delight audiences wherever they go with their panache,

musicality and entertaining style.

Solent Male Voice Choir is currently seeking new members, particularly basses.

It is clear that joining such a group would be tremendous fun.