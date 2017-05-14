REVIEW: That’ll Be The Day at The Kings Theatre, Southsea

That’ll Be The Day has been touring the UK for 30 years. One night in its presence, it is easy to see why.

For live music entertainment, you need look no further than this talented troupe.

Kicking off with Puttin’ on the Style by Lonnie Donegan, the packed out Kings Theatre audience were in for a night of nostalgia.

From Jerry Lee Lewis to Johnny Cash, The Everly Brothers to the Blues Brothers and Suzi Quatro to Tina Turner, there really is something for everyone in this musical medley of hits.

The versatility of the performers, playing various instruments whilst imitating famous singers, is simply astounding.

Admittedly, I was not familiar with a great deal of songs in the first half. That said, I was certainly in the minority and, rest assured, it makes sense that the touring company does not perform the same classics every time, given the longevity of the show.

However, after the interval, I could barely contain my excitement as the team rattled through countless hits I was only too happy to sing along to.

Show highlights included the drumming section, Trevor Payne’s Mick Jagger impression and Gary Anderson’s comedy sketches.

Special mention also goes to Peter John Jackson for his flawless vocals and Jane Watkins for her fabulous rendition of Respect by Aretha Franklin.