REVIEW: The Alarm at The Wedge, Southsea

There is plenty to celebrate at the Wedgewood Rooms for the re-scheduled show for The Alarm.

Recently lead singer Mile Peters took time out to care for his wife Jules who thankfully is also now well enough to return to live duties.

It’s the first night of the tour and the crowd are here in eager anticipation travelling from all parts of the country.

The band are also in bullish mood, powered by ex-Joe Strummer ‘Mescaralo’ drummer ‘Smiley’ and bassist James Stevenson, and with wife Jules on keyboards, 58-year-old Peters belies his 58 years with a youthful two-hour show, all the more remarkable following his own long battle with cancer.

All the hits – 68 Guns, Spirit of 76, and Marching On – are belted out with feverish passion, however, it’s new song ‘Time’ that provides the most poignant moment of the night, reflecting Mr and Mrs Peters battle with illness

‘We are glad to be alive’ announces an emotional lead singer.

Finishing with not surprisingly with Going Out In a Blaze of Glory, the crowd start singing ‘Champions, Champions, as only a Pompey crowd could do.

PAUL WINDSOR