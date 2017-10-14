REVIEW: The Amazons at The Engine Rooms, Southampton

The Amazons are an exciting four piece rock band from Reading, currently on tour showcasing their new self-titled album.

They were included in the BBC’s Sound of 2017 and surely backed up this statement with this crowd-pleasing and thrilling show at the Engine Rooms.

The Amazons at The Engine Rooms in Southampton on October 13, 2017. Picture by Sarah Gerrish

Taking to the stage with Ultraviolet – originally the lead cut on their debut EP from 2015 – they give the crowd a taste of the lively and powerful set they had prepared for their fans. The show flowed from one strong and engaging song to the next.

Lead singer, Matt Thomson constantly kept the crowd involved, creating a breath-taking and captivating performance.

Non-stop throughout, The Amazons showed nothing but energy and passion for their music which was mirrored by the supportive atmosphere that their fans created. The crowd had their hands in the air, jumping along to the beat and sang as loud as their lungs would let them.

The lighting was effective and fast paced, perfectly matching the tone of the band.

They brought their set to a strong and triumphant ending with tracks such as Little Something and In My Mind, both singles taken from the album, before heading off.

Thomson soon returned, however, this time solo. He started the encore with album-closer Palace on the keyboard which created a relaxed but intriguing vibe in the room.

Rejoined by the whole band, they gave one final burst of energy for another old favourite, Junk Food Forever, which ultimately left the crowd wanting more.