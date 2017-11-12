REVIEW: The Collision at The Wedge, Southsea

Have your say

The Collision is an up-and-coming pop/rock band from the south coast of the UK.

The band was formed around a year ago by the lead singer, Lewis Smith.

As young musicians, they headlined a sold-out show at the Wedgewood Rooms on November 11.

They had brilliant bands such as Eyes To The Skies, FLOWVERS and Marmalade Moonshine to open the stage for them and warm up the crowd as they eagerly waited for The Collision.

The Collision took the stage with their latest single ‘Never Gone’ with uncontrollable energy.

The band danced, jumped and climbed among the fans throughout the set, making the crowd feel a part of the show.

In response to their performance, the crowd sang along to the music and danced to the beat.

As a band that has only been together for one year, they performed together perfectly and to a high standard.

During the set, the band played music from their newly-released EP.

The show was energetic and The Collision conveyed a powerful and passionate performance for their fans.

After performing to the crowd of 400 people, the band thanked them for coming to watch them play their new material and spoke to their fans at the merchandise desk after the show.

For one sold-out show at the Wedgewood Rooms, The Collision are on the right track to becoming the next new rock/pop band.

The band’s next concert is at The Joiners on December 29.

SARAH GERRISH