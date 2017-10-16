REVIEW: The Godfathers at The Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea

‘Give us a smile’ shouts a wag from the crowd, ‘I don’t get paid to smile’ snarls lead singer Peter Coyne.

It’s clear The Godfathers mean business tonight.

It may be 30-odd years since the band last graced these shores at the legendary and long-since closed Basins Nightclub, but some things never change – the Tories are in power and the NHS is in trouble, but these once-angry young men still have a lot to beef about.

Opening with a blistering ‘Cos I Said So and the title track from the new album, Big Bad Beautiful Noise, the pace is relentless, the songs sharper than Peters suit.

Only during the rockabilly groove of Talking Johnny Cash Blues do we get some respite. Not that I’m complaining.

The night ended with the band’s big-hitters, This Damn Nation and the track that started our love for the band all those years ago, Birth, School, Work, Death – a very succinct but memorable metaphor for life, and you can’t say fairer than that.