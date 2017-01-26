REVIEW: The King Blues at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

The ‘Wedgie’ as Southsea’s gig central is affectionately known is celebrating Independent Venue Week and London’s The King Blues, with their sniper-sharp style and vision, are the perfect band to focus in on this event.

From the long, skilfully worded opening call to arms, the rammed crowd were worked to a frenzy by frontman Jonny ‘Itch’ Fox. Then came the band. Blasting off with their wiry Rebel Street Music, The King Blues say what they mean and mean what they say.

Championing ‘us’ over ‘them’ lyrically, musically, they are a fascinatingly volatile blend of punk spirit and energetic hard-edged ska. They are witty, wry and totally in control of the adoring crowd.

This is no empty sloganeering, though, the sharply observed, strident declarations keep an erupting spirit of true punk attitude fresh and forward looking.

High spots were the mighty Save the World, Get the Girl and the timeless Off With Their Heads.

Portsmouth needs the young blood in it’s clubs and pubs. Stand up and DIY. Go and see this band – be part of the solution to the problem.