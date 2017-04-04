REVIEW: The Moonlandingz, Wedgewood Rooms

ALREADY generating more press than an alien invasion of Earth, here, to a sell-out and very diverse crowd, Moonlandingz steered the Mothership down through the roof and roared off with a fantastic set.

The set was short, about 45 minutes with no encore, but somehow the senses were in overload by the screaming end. Futuristic electro landscapes zoomed by, careening to a warped universe and on to a galaxy of thrilling noise.

The mind-bending rock and roll rocket that is The Moonlandingz are both frightening and fascinating.

Outer space is a hot, beautifully noisy riotously colourful place.