REVIEW: The Pigeon Detectives at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

On Tuesday evening my teenage years were re-lived as I watched The Pigeon Detectives at the Wedgewood Rooms.

The band are no strangers to the Southsea stage and despite it being halloween there weren’t any ghosts in their performance.

The gig was part of a 10-year anniversary of their album Wait For Me.

They played that album in its entirety with a couple of B-side tracks, known only to die-hard fans, to fill the set.

Frontman Matt Bowman was full of energy, swinging his mic round at any given opportunity and at one point, climbing on top of the barriers to be closer to the fans despite having a foot injury.

Favourites of the night have to be Take Her Back and I Found Out, but if I’m honest they all sounded great and my inner indie teenager loved having them back on stage.

Supporting them were Geordie band Little Comets. The biggest support from the crowd came with their debut single One Night In October and I particularly enjoyed the vocals from lead singer Michael Coles in their song Joanna.