REVIEW: The Sherlocks at the Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Sheffield indie-rockers The Sherlocks ignited the Wedgewood Rooms with their first Portsmouth show.

More than 250 people saw singer-guitarist Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, guitarist Josh Davidson, and his brother and bassist Andy establish another stronghold in the south on the second night of their biggest UK venue tour so far.

Raucous singles Last Night and Escapade plus the high-octane Motions provided some early bouncing beats before the incredibly moving and uplifting Was It Really Worth It? showed what stunning depth this hardworking band has.

Will You Be There?, Turn the Clock and Candle Light were truly mesmerising, especially alongside the lads’ best-ever light show.

Heart of Gold and breakthrough single Live for the Moment, which Kiaran joked ‘was released when the band had zero fans,’ saw things get lively again while the electrifying Blue and final signature tune Chasing Shadows took things to an even higher level.

Posters were taken for souvenirs and the lads spent more than half-an-hour meeting fans and signing merchandise.

This was The Sherlocks first time in Portsmouth; it won’t be their last.