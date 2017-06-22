REVIEW: The Skids, The 1865 in Southampton

Punk-rock history has not been too kind to The Skids over the years, but after tonight’s performance on the latest of the genre’s 40th anniversary tours, they would certainly jump up a few places in to the Premier League.

Unlike most of the follicly-challenged, rounder figures in the audience, 56-year-old lead singer Richard Jobson appears in marvellous good health. Okay, so the famous high kicks that we used to copy in the youth clubs circa 1979 are not as high, but he shadow boxes on stage all night with gusto.

Big Country guitarist Bruce Watson has stepped into the boots of the sadly departed Stuart Adamson with ease and is joined in the band with his son Jamie, It was great to see father and son play together with such joy.

It’s a hit-laden set (nine top 40 singles no less) from Working for The Yankee Dollar to Masquerade it was all here tonight. Highlight for the audience was Saints are Coming – although some wag in the crowd shouted ‘Don’t play it in Pompey!’ (They’re booked to play here at The Pyramids in January.)

The crowd finally found the energy for a small moshpit for a set closing Into The Valley and the band encored with its B-side TV Stars, a song with the immortal chorus of the repeatedly shouted: ‘Albert Tatlock.’