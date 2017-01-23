REVIEW: Waterloo: The Best of ABBA, Kings Theatre, Southsea

As temperatures reached freezing outside, ABBA tribute Waterloo warmed hearts, bodies and souls.

The group – who have toured the UK for the past two years – promised ‘a journey through two decades of ABBA’s incredible music’, and that they did.

Kicking off with Mamma Mia, they bore an uncanny resemblance to the quartet, particularly Andreas Jensen as Björn Ulvaeus. Rob Arnall captured Benny Andersson’s mannerisms to perfection.

Lissie Link and Michelle Cleave, as Anni-Frid and Agnetha respectively, rattled through the hits with pitch-perfect harmonies, dazzling costumes and familiar dance routines.

Super Trouper, Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) and Voulez-Vous were particularly popular with the crowd, and Cleave also gave a stunning rendition of The Winner Takes It All.

With an encore of Money, Money, Money, Waterloo and Thank You For The Music, many of the audience were on their feet.

The real stars of the night were ABBA themselves. Such a show makes you realise just how many hits the group had.