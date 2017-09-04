REVIEW: Wreckless Eric at The Tea Tray in Southsea

Going to see gig at the much missed Eastney Cellars was a bit like watching your favourite band in your living room.

Friday at The Tea Tray in Southsea it was pretty much the same with legendary singer-songwriter Wreckless Eric playing to 40 seated souls.

‘I’ve never played to so many bald men’ remarked Eric as his opening gambit in an evening of classic songs and remarkable anecdotes from this much-travelled man.

His tongue and voice was as sharp as the knife that cut his lemon in the bar he frequented earlier in the night.

The first set was mostly acoustic, a wonderful Reconnez Cherie was a highlight, accompanied by tales of living in France and how rubbish it was.

More opinions of Brexit and Trump littered the set for what was certainly going to be an entertaining evening.

After a short break for refreshments – I must confess I didn’t see too many cups of tea – Eric picked up an electric guitar for a noisier set including, of course, the celebrated Whole Wide World and its equally wonderful B-side Semaphore Signals.

I’m looking forward to seeing more intimate shows at The Tea Tray – TV Smith from the Adverts is already lined up with some more gigs being planned for the new year.