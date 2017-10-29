REVIEW: Zara Larsson, Portsmouth Guildhall

THERE have been many musicians from Sweden that have taken the world by storm - Abba, Tove Lo and Avicii just scratching the surface.

Zara Larsson is the most recent artist to burst onto the scene, with her Guildhall performance part of her first UK tour following the release of her debut album, So Good.

It’s easy to see why she’s so popular.

Her music attracts a young crowd that can connect with her songs.

She also commands an incredible stage presence, with an energy that few solo artists can hope to replicate.

This is due in part to her dance choreography, which brought a real power to her set.

Throughout the night, Zara performed her chart-topping hits such as Girls Like and Never Forget You, which had the crowd singing and dancing along all night long.

But what makes Zara really stand out as a global sensation is her voice, which like the rest of her performance commands a musical authority that leaves the hairs on the back of your neck standing on end.

The combination of musical talent, dance moves and good vibes is this generation’s answer to Britney Spears.

Zara was supported on the night by fellow Swedish artist Juliander - who showcased his skills on the keyboard and electric guitar.

DAVID GEORGE