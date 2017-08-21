Road closure warnings for Victorious Festival

Have your say

ROAD closures during this weekend’s Victorious Festival have been announced.

The festival, which takes over a large swathe of Southsea seafront over the bank holiday weekend starts on Friday when ska legends Madness will be headlining. It continues through the weekend with Stereophonics headlining Saturday before Elbow close the event on Sunday night.

Crowds of up to 60,000 are expected each day over the weekend.

People are being warned to expect delays on roads in the area throughout the festival’s duration.

Portsmouth City Council is putting the following restrictions in place.

Road closures from 6am Friday to 8am Monday, August 28

* Clarence Esplanade. From the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way (west of the entrance to Pyramids car park)

* Avenue De Caen. In its entirety

Road closures from 11pm to 11.59pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

* Clarence Parade. From the junction of Serpentine Way, west to the junction of Lennox Road South

* Palmerston Road. Closed to southbound traffic from its junction of Villiers Road to its junction of Clarence Parade.

* Lennox Road South. Closed to southbound traffic from its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction of Clarence Parade

Road closures from 11pm to 1am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

* Duisburg Way. Westbound from its junction of Western Parade for a distance of 20m (to enable northbound departures from the site).

* Pier Road roundabout. Closed between the junction of Gordon Road westbound and the junction of Gordon Road Eastbound (to enable eastbound departures).

Temporary ban on waiting from 8am on Friday to 8am on Monday

* Clarence Esplanade. Clarence Esplanade from the flood gates (west) to Jack Cockerill Way, plus three spaces to the east of the floodgates.

* Avenue De Caen. In its entirety

* Victoria Avenue Spur. In its entirety (Except for coaches and the vehicle removal programme)

* Victoria Avenue. In its entirety (except for coaches). 30m to the east of Serpentine gate

* Clarence Parade. 30m to the east of Serpentine gate (10 Bays) and 15m to the west of Serpentine gate (5 Bays).

* Duisburg Way. From a point 5m east of Common Car Park exit for a distance of 10m (2 Bays)

Temporary ban on waiting from 8am Friday to 8pm on Tuesday, August 29.

* Clarence Esplanade. From east of the bus stop outside the Blue Reef Aquarium to west of the D-Day car park entrance.

Alternative routes for traffic

*The diversion route during closure times on Clarence Esplanade and Avenue de Caen will be Jack Cockerill Way, Clarence Parade, Duisburg Way, Pier Road and vice versa.

*The diversion routes during departures times listed on Clarence Parade, Palmerston Road and Lennox Road South:

Eastbound – Osborne Road, Clarendon Road, Burgoyne Road

Westbound – Lennox Road South, Clarendon Road, Osborne Road

*The diversion routes during departure times on Duisburg Way and Pier Road roundabout:

Duisburg Way diversion – Western Parade, Southsea Terrace, Bellevue Terrace.

Pier Road roundabout diversion – Gordon road, Pembroke Road, High Street, Cambridge Road.

Tickets for the weekend are still available. For more information go to victoriousfestival.co.uk