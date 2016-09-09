Showcase XVI reaches its climax with tomorrow’s Wedgewood Rooms final

Tomorrow night will see the crowning of the winners in this year’s annual Showcase competition.

After fighting through the heats and semi-finals, Pedro, Eyes to the Skies, Jigsaw Eyesore and The Response will be playing for some serious prizes in The Wedgewood Rooms’ own battle of the bands contest.

The winner will get a prime slot at Icebreaker Festival in January next year, time at Casemates Rehearsal Studios and The Foundry Recording Studio and the chance to shoot a video at The Wedge with Trash Arts and Southsea Sound Studios.

For the first time there will also be a runner-up prize, provided by SDR Audio Production.

Shaun Rayment, of SDR Audio Production, asked if he could offer a prize after being impressed by the quality of acts on the local scene. He says: ‘I wanted to get involved in this year’s showcase to offer the runner-up something for all their efforts, and to support the new local acts coming out of the south.

‘It has been good seeing the winners of the individual heats perfecting their performances when they’ve returned for the semi-finals.

‘I am providing the chance to record a single track at full production level, along with mixing and mastering to our extremely high standards.

‘The idea is the track would then be something the artist can then release as a single, and to also use as promotion to record labels and management companies.

‘It will be something with all the bells and whistles on to help them get noticed in this tough industry.’

Doors 7.30pm. Entry £4.

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Saturday, September 10

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk