Singer-songwriter Richard Morris makes it to the shortlist for UK’s best unsigned act

A SINGER-SONGWRITER is in the running for a top national award for unsigned acts.

Richard Morris from Portsmouth has beaten thousands of other acts to be named among the UK’s top 10 unsigned artists.

He has been nominated in the Best Unsigned Male category at the 2017 Unsigned Music Awards (UMAs), and he’s asking his fans to help him win by voting for him online.

The 26-year-old said: ‘To be a completely self managed and self releasing artist it’s really nice to be recognised for that hard work, and to know I’m doing something right gives me a lot of motivation. I’d had a bit of writer’s block, but since being nominated I’ve written two new songs – I’m feeling really inspired.

‘I was really chuffed just to be nominated, but as a DIY artist, you spend a lot of time trying to find your way and wondering if you’re doing the right things.

‘I am a competitive guy too, so of course I would love to win this. Knowing that people are listening to, enjoying and supporting my music means a lot to me.’

It caps a great year for Richard – back in February he headlined, and sold out, The Wedgewood Rooms, was crowned BBC Introducing Artist of the Week which saw him played on all 40 BBC stations to an estimated 1.3m listeners, and he also made appearances at the Victorious, Beating Heart and Wickham festivals.

And it was recently announced that he will headline at next year’s Icebreaker Festival in Southsea in February.

Fans will have their next chance to see him on home turf when he supports rising UK soul act, Rationale on Sunday, October 22, at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea.

Other award categories include Best Female, Best Band and Best Song, the latter previously won by Molly Smitten-Downes, who went on to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The awards are organised by Best of British Unsigned, the UK’s number one website for unsigned music.

The vote for Best Unsigned Male 2017 takes place at vocalzone.com/vote and runs from Monday, October 16 to Sunday, October 22.