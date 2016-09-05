Success will be elementary for The Sherlocks at The Wedgewood Rooms

They may have not even signed a record deal yet, but The Sherlocks have had a taste of life on the big stage – and found they rather liked it.

The indie rockers, comprised of frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy, recently supported The Libertines on that band’s first ever arena tour.

As Kiaran tells WOW247: ‘With the gigs we did with the Libertines, they really showed us another level – we’d been to gigs in arenas before, but we’d never played one.

‘It’s a good feeling. I’d be lying if I were to say I couldn’t see our band playing arenas in the future.

‘When we were playing it didn’t feel unnatural or out of our comfort zone. It felt pretty,’ he pauses momentarily, fishing for the right word, ‘normal.’

‘And The Libertines were fun guys, we were very privileged to support them.’

Things are definitely heading in the right direction for the Sheffield lads. Earlier this year they took their first trip to the US to play a showcase for new British music at SXSW in Texas at the invitation of legendary indie DJ Steve Lamacq. And their latest single, Last Night, was playlisted by Radio1.

Although they remain unsigned, Kiaran insists it’s by choice.

‘We’re unsigned at the minute, but things could change very quickly.

‘There’s plenty of people interested – all the big boys, but we’re not being daft really and signing with anybody, or signing just to say we’re signed.

‘We want to sign for the right reasons. It gives us a platform to release our debut album rather than it being released and not doing much. When we release our debut album we want it to be massive – we want it to have a big impact.’

But with two sets of brothers in the band and the history of brothers in rock bands littered with disasters, how’s that working out?

‘I think it works pretty well. We don’t really argue, it sounds cheesy as hell, but when we’re together, it’s like we’re four brothers anyway.

‘We all can just have a laugh and it’s good. I think it’s better than four separate lads coming together – being two sets of brothers make us gel better.’

